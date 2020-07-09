Music

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival virtual performances, July 14, 21, 28 and Aug. 4, 11. All performances will be available on YouTube through the season after the live show. Contact [email protected] for more information. sllmf.org.

Virtual Quill Open Mics, 7 p.m., Fridays via Zoom. Performers must sign up by 6:30 p.m. the night they would like to perform. Free and open to all, donations appreciated. Visit the Quill Books & Beverage Facebook page for details.

Live @ 212, view past shows on YouTube. Visit the Westbrook venue’s Facebook page for a direct link.

July 11

“Hot Fiddle – Virtually Yours,” 7 p.m., online concert streaming live from the North Windham Union Church on YouTube Premiere. Free, but donations are appreciated (suggested $10 per person). This Music with a Mission concert benefits Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing. Visit mwamconcerts.com or Facebook for details.

Aug. 8

Music in the Park at 24 Main St., Gray, “drive-in” time slots available. Register through July 15 at graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee.

Art

Continuum for Creativity is showcasing submitted artwork in the album “Post Your Work!” on its Facebook page. For information on virtual classes and “online painting parties,” visit marybrooking.com.

“Home Work” exhibit, a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the shelter-in-place order, is on display now at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Online galleries can be found at: Hole in the Wall Studioworks, Raymond, holeinthewallgallery.net; University of Southern Maine, Gorham, usm.maine.edu/gallery/past-exhibits; Gallery 302, Bridgton, gallery302.com/artists; mars in Sol Gallery, Casco, marsinsolgallery.com/featured-artists-1.

Television

Go to walkerlibrary.org/digital-resources/ for a list of free streaming services from Westbrook’s Walker Memorial Library.

Check the Gorham Community Access (GoCam) Facebook page for weekly Friday updates to the program schedule. Programs include book/author talks, art tutorials, music and films.

