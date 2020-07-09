K-9 Brady dies at 14

Westbrook Police Department reported Monday in a Facebook post that its retired police dog Brady had died. Brady was 14 and had retired in 2015.

“Today we eulogize his life and the job he did so well. K9 Brady was rescued from a New Hampshire Police Department in 2012, at the age of 6, when his previous handler left the department,” the post said.

Brady became the “loyal and faithful partner” of Westbrook Police Officer David Thompson. Brady was certified in patrol tracking, article search, building search, suspect apprehension and drug detection.

Brady assisted the patrol division and numerous other agencies in his duties before retirement.

“Instead of chasing criminals and finding drugs, Brady went on walks, played ball and spent time with the Thompson family, including his cat Moose and his best friend, Charlie, the Bernese Mountain Dog. The Thompson family is honored to have gotten to spend Brady’s final five years of retirement with him. Brady was loved and adored by all, and will be greatly missed,” the post said.

