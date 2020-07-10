ALFRED – An arrestee brought to York County Jail on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19, said York County Sheriff William L. King.

It is the first positive case at the jail since March, when the coronavirus first surfaced in Maine.

“The individual was asymptomatic, and the COVID screening tool did not raise any concerns,” said King, who noted all inmates entering the jail are tested for the coronavirus. He said the test came back positive on Thursday.

“The facility reported the positive case to the Maine CDC and together we initiated our response plan,” said King, including staff testing.

King said the individual was masked and placed in a single cell in the restricted housing area of the jail. The inmate later began experiencing symptoms and so was taken to hospital.

Four corrections officers who had contact with the inmate were tested; three of the tests came back negative and on Friday afternoon officials were awaiting results on the fourth.

King said voluntary testing was offered to other corrections staff, and about half a dozen chose to be tested.

The sheriff said every inmate is tested as they arrive at the facility, and that the jail regularly undergoes a thorough cleaning regimen.

“We’re a very clean facility,” he said.

There had been no reported cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Maine county jails until June 29, when the Cumberland County Jail in Portland confirmed that one inmate had tested positive for the virus.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: