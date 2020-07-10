NESCAC cancels fall sports season

The New England Small College Athletic Conference announced Friday it has canceled all fall sports because of the coronavirus.

The decision comes just two days after the Ivy League announced it had canceled its fall sports season.

Presidents of the 11 NESCAC institutions released the following joint statement: “In keeping with public health guidance, each of our institutions has put in place physical distancing protocols, limits on travel on and off campus, and limits on the size of on-campus gatherings. Consistent with these policies, the NESCAC presidents have decided unanimously, though with great reluctance, that NESCAC conference competition for fall sports must be canceled for fall 2020.”

Several NESCAC schools had already announced the cancelation of the fall sports seasons, including Bowdoin, Williams College and Amherst College.

The NESCAC also announced it would modify some conference rules to allow coaches and student-athletes more opportunities to practice.

“Athletics remains an important part of the experience for our students. Conference members will continue to work together to seek creative ways to provide meaningful athletic opportunities for our students during the upcoming academic year. To that end, the presidents have agreed to modify some NESCAC rules to enable coaches and students to engage in practice and training opportunities outside the traditional season, in accordance with the rules of each member institution and local health directives,” the statement read.

This story will be updated.

