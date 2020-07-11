The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported one death and 21 new cases of coronavirus, making for another slight increase in case totals as overall hospitalizations remain low.

The report raises Maine’s cumulative number of cases to 3,520. A total of 3,131 cases have been confirmed by testing and another 389 are considered probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

One hundred twelve people have died. Information about the person reported to have died Saturday wasn’t immediately available from the Maine CDC.

Subtracting numbers of people who have recovered — 2,972 — and died, there were 436 active cases on Saturday.

There were only 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Maine on Saturday, an increase of one since Friday and a continuation of a six-week streak of low hospitalization numbers statewide. The figure is especially important because worst-case scenarios in the coronavirus pandemic occur when hospital systems are overwhelmed with patients.

This week, Gov. Janet Mills released an executive order mandating that businesses enforce mask-wearing policies for customers.

Mills’s order, released Wednesday, covers large stores, restaurants, lodging establishments and a few other kinds of businesses in seven Maine counties. Big-box retailers in the Greater Portland area appeared to be following the order on Thursday, with few complaints from customers.

With masks seen as a newly important protection against the spread of COVID-19, some southern Maine beach towns have hired “beach ambassadors” to remind visitors to wear their face coverings and stay at least 6 feet apart. The new hires in York, Ogunquit and Wells are funded by money from the Keep Maine Healthy Plan, a disbursement by the Mills administration of federal funds meant for the pandemic response.

County by county as of Saturday, there were 501 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Androscoggin, 24 in Aroostook, 1,861 in Cumberland, 42 in Franklin, 18 in Hancock, 146 in Kennebec, 25 in Knox, 26 in Lincoln, 44 in Oxford, 122 in Penobscot, five in Piscataquis, 35 in Sagadahoc, 31 in Somerset, 59 in Waldo, five in Washington, and 570 in York.

By age, 8.5 percent of patients were under 20, while 15.7 percent were in their 20s, 15.3 percent were in their 30s, 15.6 percent were in their 40s, 16.4 percent were in their 50s, 11.6 percent were in their 60s, 8.2 percent were in their 70s, and 8.6 percent were in their 80s.

Women are still the majority of cases, at just under 52 percent.

On Saturday, Maine’s hospitals had 16 patients with COVID-19, of whom seven were in intensive care and four were on ventilators. The state had 140 intensive care unit beds available of 396 total, and 260 ventilators available of 318. Maine also had 441 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 12.6 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 564,000 deaths. The United States had close to 3.3 million cases and over 136,000 deaths.

