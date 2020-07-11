SOCCER

Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who won the 1966 World Cup with England alongside his brother, Bobby, before coaching Ireland to its first major tournaments, has died. He was 85.

Charlton died at home on Friday in his native Northumberland in northeast England, surrounded by his family.

Nicknamed “Big Jack,” and celebrated for his earthy “beer and cigarettes” image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honor, including the league title in 1969.

• Liverpool’s bid to become the first Premier League team to win all of its home games ended when visiting Burnley battled back for a 1-1 draw.

Jürgen Klopp’s team was heading for an 18th straight home win until Jay Rodriguez drove a low shot into the bottom corner in the 69th minute.

• Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump with a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United, as striker David McGoldrick ended his 11-month wait for a Premier League goal by scoring in each half.

Chelsea stayed in third place, but could get overtaken by Leicester and Manchester United if they win their games in hand over the next two days.

SPAIN: Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona to beat feisty Valladolid 1-0 and keep the pressure on leader Real Madrid as La Liga approaches its climax.

Barcelona closed to within one point of Madrid, which has a game in hand, as it tries to defend a title it has won for two consecutive years.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton showed why he’s one of Formula One’s best ever drivers in wet conditions, dominating on a rain-drenched track to take pole position for the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria.

It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole, and particularly impressive, as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap.

He placed 1.216 seconds ahead of Verstappen and 1.398 clear of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

HOCKEY

NHL: Dallas defenseman Roman Polak and Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi joined the list of players who won’t be reporting to training camp for the resumption of the NHL season.

Baertschi told the Canucks that he’s opting out of participating in the expanded 24-team playoffs, following Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic informing the Flames he won’t be playing because of family reasons.

Polak is not on the Stars’ roster for the start of training camp Monday, and a team spokesman said the 34-year-old veteran won’t be attending at this time. Polak is a pending free agent who last month agreed to a deal in his native Czech Republic next season and told reporters there he wasn’t planning on returning to the NHL if play resumed.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won’t have captain Steven Stamkos at 100 percent for the opening of camp because of a lower-body injury, but they’re optimistic he’ll be ready when games begin in early August.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »