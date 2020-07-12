DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.
The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 2 deaths, 19 new cases of coronavirus
-
Nation & World
Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: African American legislator early supporter of Maine LGBT civil rights
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: I asked for help. I didn’t realize it was going to come from a patient.
-
Arts & Entertainment
New exhibition, old sites tell Maine’s Black history