A South Portland man was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Scarborough on July 9.

At 6:15 a.m. July 9, members of the Scarborough Police Department took a report for a vehicle that struck a tree at 114 Highland Ave., according to police.

When officers arrived on scene they found a single occupant of the vehicle, Ethan James Derby Tucker, 18, of South Portland, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accident was under investigation with cooperation of the Gorham Police Department Reconstruction Team.

