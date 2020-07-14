BIDDEFORD — If you haven’t cast your ballot in today’s elections — Congressional and state party primaries, municipal referenda, or a school validation vote — the polls remain open until 8 p.m. tonight, July 14, all over Maine.

And if you’ve filled out an absentee ballot but haven’t returned it — the deadline is also 8 p.m.

In Biddeford, voting is at Tiger Gym at Biddeford High School on Maplewood Avenue. In Saco, it is at the Community Center, 75 Franklin St., and in Old Orchard Beach, residents may cast ballots at Old Orchard Beach High School, 40 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd.

Early Tuesday afternoon, voting was light at Tiger Gym, and there were fewer voting booths set up than is usually the case. Biddeford City Clerk Carmen Morris said the city has 100 booths and that tends to be the number used.

But with the coronavirus prompting Gov. Janet Mills to reduce the size of gatherings some time ago — 50 is currently the maximum, Morris said 25 were set up for Tuesday’s vote and election staff numbered 25.

There were rigid clear plastic panels set up, separating election workers from voters checking in.

In terms of the light turnout, Morris said, “it is definitely a typical primary election.” Still, many had already cast ballots absentee — she said she had 3,172 requests for absentee ballots.

Among those voting was Elaine Stickles.

She said she “always” votes at elections, whether she does so in person or absentee.

