BIDDEFORD — Road construction that has been ongoing on Route 111 in the last few weeks is expected to continue until about Sept. 15.

That is according to the Maine Department of Transportation, which announced a paving project along the highly-traveled roadway that connects the Biddeford and Saco area to central York County.

The project area starts at the intersection of Route 4 in Alfred and extends east for approximately 10 miles, through Lyman and Arundel, ending near Biddeford Crossing.

In addition to paving work, the $4.1 million project involves safety and drainage improvements, MDOT said in a news release.

Drivers may encounter one-way, alternating traffic patterns.

The contractor on this project is Shaw Brothers Construction of Gorham.

