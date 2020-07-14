NORWAY — Inn Town Motel manager Andrew Coombs found dozens of unwanted guests when he tried to collect payment from one of his motel customers Saturday. A total of 53 hairy spiders in plastic cases were arranged throughout the room on stands and tables.

Coombs promptly called police.

“The guy had been here about 10 days,” Coombs said when reached on Tuesday. “Turns out he gave me a bogus number and address when he checked in. He said he was from Waterford, but I don’t even know where he’s really from.”

Norway’s Animal Control Officer Robert Larrabee responded to Coombs’ call and referred the case to the Maine Warden Service.

Warden Tim Coombs cited Sean Schoomaker for possessing three tarantulas that are illegal to possess in Maine. The other 50 arachnids were confiscated and transported to Drew Desjardins’ facility — Mr. Drew and His Animals Too — for exotic animals in Lewiston for further identification.

Andrew Coombs said those spiders, which he referred to as tarantulas as well, are being looked over to see if they, too, are illegal species. Warden Coombs was not available for comment. However, Desjardins noted that in Maine there are only three types of tarantula that are legal to possess. Any other types must have both an importation permit and a permit of possession through the state. He said most of the remaining 50 were varieties of tarantulas.

Andrew Coombs evicted Schoomaker and his girlfriend, identified only as Kyla. Schoomaker traveled on to Lewiston to find another place to stay and, presumably, try to recollect his spiders.

“I booted him,” Coombs said. “He must have snuck them all in at night. We never would have allowed that in our motel.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to find anyone to let him check in with those tarantulas.”

Coombs and his wife, Sherry, took over the Inn Town Motel last December and have been working hard to renovate the rooms and attract law-abiding clientele.

“We’re a family-run business,” he said. “We won’t put up with that kind of customer.”

