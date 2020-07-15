KENNEBUNK – In Maine House District 8, political newcomer Todd V. DiFede won a decisive victory over Bradley Scott Ducharme in the Republican primary, earning 410 votes to Ducharme’s 194 in unofficial totals.

DiFede, 57, will challenge incumbent Democrat Chris Babbidge in the November contest. Babbidge, a retired teacher, is currently serving his fifth non-consecutive term in the Legislature.

DiFede spent six years in the U.S. Air Force before joining the FBI, and was the agent-in-charge for Maine from 2005 until his 2014 retirement. He spent 24 years with the agency. He is a reserve police officer in Kennebunk. Prior to his FBI service, he spent six years in the U.S. Air Force.

He said he would resist efforts to raise taxes and fees.

“Kennebunk needs a representative who can keep a watchful eye on the big picture while addressing specific needs of the state and the town of Kennebunk,” said DiFede. “I am that candidate. I will support policies which help Maine workers, families, and businesses thrive in a business-friendly vibrant economy.”

