Elfriede W. Nicholson 1924 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Elfriede W. (nee Dagne) Nicholson, 96, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. Born in 1924 in Ludwigshafen Am Rhein, Germany, Friede emigrated to the United States in 1953. She was preceeded in death by her husband Alfred D. Nicholson (Bowdoin class of 1950) of Boston, Massachusetts. She and Al lived in Maine for much of their married lives as well as in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Indiana. As a youth, she excelled in field hockey and track. She was an avid fan of Bowdoin College hockey, attending as many games as possible over the years. Friede will be remembered for her lifelong passion for athletics, her love for animals, the ocean, music, and most of all, for her vitality and irreverence. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her family, Alexander and Joyce Nicholson, Petra Nicholson, Kirsten and Mark Roopenian, Jennifer and Jeff Vanderyacht, and Bruce Nicholson as well as seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many beloved relatives in Germany and the U.S., and her many friends. Burial will be private with a celebration of her life to be held at a future time. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHANS Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or to the Bowdoin College Women’s Hockey Program 225 Maine St. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous