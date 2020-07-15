SANFORD – Geraldine T. Parker, 89, passed away on July 11, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. She was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Oct. 15, 1930, daughter of the late Sabin and Margaret (Burke) Candage.Geraldine Parker served our country for 20 years as a military wife while raising her family and continued to serve the community helping the most frail as a nurses aid, dietician and administrator in long term healthcare facilities. Her positive attitude and savvy wit and wisdom are the hallmarks of her character. She put all that to competitive use playing and winning scrabble and cribbage. Geraldine manifests the humor, intelligence, strength and appreciation for life that paints the dull with color. She was an active member of the Trafton Center and Daughters of St Anne as well as the Red Hat Society.She was predeceased by her husband Harold E. Parker in 2002; and a son Joseph M. Parker.Geraldine is survived by her children Harold E. Parker Jr., Judith A. Parry, Michael J. Parker, Debbie M. Badger, John A. Parker, and Laura L. Grondin; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. Please be mindful of State reopening restrictions and distancing. A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Trafton Senior Center PO BOX 249 Sanford, ME 04073

