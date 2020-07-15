SCARBOROUGH – Joan (Jo) Elizabeth Davis was born May 6, 1932 and died peacefully on July 13, 2020 at Gosnell Spiritual Center in Scarborough. Joan was born in Sanford,a daughter of Richard “Duffy” Leach and Gladys Ann Fleming Leach. She was a 1950 graduate of Sanford High School and of the class of 1954 at The University of Maine, Orono. She often said she got her “BS” and her “MRS” at college, where she met Daniel P. Davis. Upon graduation, Joan and Dan were married at the Unitarian Church in Sanford. Over the years, they lived in Fort Benning; Fort Dix; Mount Holly, N.J; Levittown, Pa.; and Warner, N.H. Before returning to Sanford. In 1995, they built a retirement home on their favorite place to live, Square Pond in Acton, Maine. Joan taught school in Pennsauken, N.J, Burlington Township, N.J and Sanford High School where she taught child care for 11 years. She was involved in after school projects as a class advisor for many years and was thrilled when the class of 1982 dedicated their yearbook to her. She retired to travel with her husband Dan. Summers were happy times for her and her family on Square Pond in Shapleigh. The speed boat was rarely idle with her children and friends learning to water ski and later on the pontoon boat with her grandchildren.Her passions were her family first and then flower gardening and reading. For many years she did the financial books for son Danny’s Cockpit Cafe and daughter Patti’s Springvale Flowers. She and Dan Senior spent many happy hours exploring the United States and the Caribbean Islands. Joan was predeceased by her husband Daniel P. Davis.Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathleen “Kathi” Worster and her husband Tom, and Kathi’s two sons E.J. Armbruster and his wife Alyssa Armbruster and Elliot Armbruster including great-grandchild Adeline; daughter Linda Levesque and her husband Paul of Springvale and their three children Michael Levesque and his wife Colleen Levesque and daughters Ava and Charlotte, Evan Levesque and his wife Kerry Levesque and son Luke, and Lauren Levesque Joan’s only granddaughter; son Daniel P. Davis Jr. and his wife Michelle; and daughter Patti Davis of Sanford and her boyfriend Cory Crystal; and sister Jane Thomas and husband Elias Thomas along with their Heather Beaupre. It was Joan’s wishes for a quiet immediate family only celebration of life. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:The Lodges Care Center51 Main St.Springvale, ME 04083

