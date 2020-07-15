PHIPPSBURG — Phippsburg voted 504-5 to authorize the town’s selectmen to renew a license agreement with the Maine Department of Parks and Recreation to allow public use of the Fort Popham Pier for the next 30 years.

Officials needed to renew the license so the town can apply for a Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands grant to fund maintenance and improvements to the pier and surrounding area. The grant application requires the town to have a minimum of 25 years left on its lease, but the town’s previous license expires in 16 years, according to Amber Jones, Phippsburg town administrator.

Jones said the town wants to add a new ramp and float, expand the small parking area, which has five parking spots, add more picnic tables, dredge around the pier to make it more accessible for boats and make the area handicap accessible.

“The intent is to make that more accessible to the public,” she said. “We want to make that spot a destination for the public to enjoy.”

The town’s proposed plans would cost about $500,000, said Jim Britt, Maine Forest Service spokesman.

The wharf previously belonged to the Coast Guard. It’s located in Atkin’s Bay adjacent to Fort Popham at the end of Popham Road. It provides precious access to the lower Kennebec River for commercial and recreational use.

Phippsburg began leasing the wharf from the Maine Bureau of Parks and Recreation in 1995 so residents could use it for fishing, swimming, boating and picnicking. Commercial lobstermen can also use the pier for loading and unloading their boats, according to Britt.

“We lease it from the state for one dollar,” said Jones. “It works out really well. The state owns it, but we take care of it. It has been a wonderful resource for us.”

“This is a nice example of a local municipality and multiple state agencies working together,” said Britt.

