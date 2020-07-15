The Portland Sea Dogs have become the latest minor league baseball franchise to offer fans a chance to have a meal on the ballpark field.

The team announced Wednesday it will host “Dining on the Diamond” at Hadlock Field on July 24-25. Tables will be aligned along the infield dirt, with at least 12 feet between them to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the pandemic. Up to eight fans can be seated at a table.

The menu includes ballpark staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausages along with chicken fingers, haddock sandwich, barbecue chicken and a steak tip dinner. Vegetarian options also are available.

Food orders need to be placed at least 72 hours in advance. Reservations can be made at www.seadogs.com.

With no minor league baseball games this summer, several other franchises have been offer meals at the ballpark, including the Pawtucket Red Sox. The Sea Dogs have been offering concessions food for curbside pick-up at Hadlock Field, and last weekend hosted a target golf event at Hadlock.

