Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, York County Senior College continues to social distance and abide by CDC and state regulations. However, in accordance with our commitment to provide lifelong learning and social opportunities for adults 50 and over, YCSC has been working diligently in this stay-at-home time, learning how to utilize Zoom technology.

During the months of March, April, May and June, with the talent and dedication of a few stalwart instructors, YCSC sponsored two online lectures (Immigration in the United States – from 8 angles; and US/China Relations in the Days of COVID-19), as well as two multiple class courses (Bring a Book to Zoom!, and The 4 Most Influential Broadway Musicals Ever and Why), giving many the opportunity to share, learn and experience the new world of Zoom classes. The sessions were very successful, educational and fun — still a work in progress

moving forward.

Our fall semester is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 14. While we are not able to hold any on-site, in person classes, we are planning a number of online classes as well as a few outdoor classes in September, of course observing all health protocols.

Similar to online courses and lectures, our communications are also being transmitted online via email, posted on our website at yorkcountyseniorcollege.org, as well as posted on our Facebook page. Our fall ‘brochure’ of courses will be ready in early August.

While many of our members and friends have jumped onto the Zoom bandwagon, especially for visits with kids and grandkids, our experience to date indicates the hesitancy of many seniors to test out this strange new manner of getting together with others. While perhaps not as personally satisfying as face-to-face classes that we enjoy, and no end in sight of this social distancing, Zoom classes are a cure for the home alone blues, keeping your mind active and also removing the worry about commuting in bad weather.

To be added to our email list, email us at [email protected] Additionally, if you or someone you know has a passion/expertise in a topic and would enjoy the opportunity to be a volunteer Instructor for YCSC, we would be delighted to hear from you.

For questions, please call us at 207-282-4030 and leave a message. Our phone line is monitored daily by volunteers, and we will get back to you. Student or Instructor, we look forward to having you join us.

