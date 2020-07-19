This book sat on my shelves for a long time; after the protests and Black Lives Matter upheaval in June I knew I had to read it. Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” was published several years ago. It opened my eyes. It is a shocking expose of racism in the criminal justice system. — PEG CRUIKSHANK, Corea
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: In a tough season, the garden has been a blessing
-
Food
Caterers suffer as 2020 brides say ‘I don’t’
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: A tropical rhizome finds its way to a Bowdoinham farm
-
Opinion
Jim Fossel: BIW could disappear from Maine’s landscape
-
Arts Review
Movie review: Adaptation of ‘The Painted Bird’ is a shocking, deeply moving allegory of war
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.