This book sat on my shelves for a long time; after the protests and Black Lives Matter upheaval in June I knew I had to read it. Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow” was published several years ago. It opened my eyes. It is a shocking expose of racism in the criminal justice system. — PEG CRUIKSHANK, Corea

What are you reading?

Mainers: what are you reading? Please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic — and its ripple effects — continues and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future bedside table.

