ORONO — Some Maine residents have been reporting that parts of their lawns have been turning black, and the cause appears to be a fungal disease, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension said.
UMaine said plant pathologist Alicyn Smart received reports of the lawn damage during recent dry periods. The university said she determined the cause is a fungal disease commonly called “black lawn,” which is caused by a pathogen called Cladosporium sp.
UMaine said the best response to the infection is to reseed damaged areas. The disease doesn’t seem to affect vegetables and flowers, the university said.
Some Maine landscapers go their whole careers without seeing the disease.
