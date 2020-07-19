American voters have faced accessibility issues throughout the country’s history, but in the face of the pandemic a new obstacle has come into play: our health and safety. The youngest and most diverse group of voters in America – young people ages 18-29 – has the potential to incite incredible change and power if they show up to the polls this November, but according to FiveThirtyEight, voter registration is “way, way down.”

With the understanding that those diminished levels may in large part be because of the threat of COVID-19 infection, Student PIRGs has adapted their New Voters Project to work with current circumstances, and in partner with Rock the Vote, has launched studentvote.org.

By employing this nonpartisan online tool made by students for students, young people in Maine and throughout the country can register to vote, get involved in conversations and events about the election and create sound and simple voting plans, all from the safety of their own homes.

Even in the midst of the global health crisis, young people have the chance to harness great political power this election season. All Maine young people should visit studentvote.org to ensure they are registered and ready to vote on Nov. 3.

Sylvie Epstein

Deer Isle

