Local election workers deserve our thanks
When I walked into my polling place on July 14, mask on, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Voting indoors in the midst of a public health crisis, in a different location than usual, and for the first time voting on the warrant articles usually handled at Town Meeting, I figured anything was possible.
Because of the hard work of the volunteers and town staff who organized the election, it was smoother and safer than I could have imagined. At a time when our systems of democracy are straining under many weights, the dedicated public servants who carry out our local elections really stepped up. They deserve our thanks, and they have mine.
Jeremy Cluchey,
Bowdoinham
Local election workers deserve our thanks
Letters
