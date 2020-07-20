SACO — Voters in Saco approved the education budget for the year and elected two school board members in voting on Tuesday, July 14.

Voters also validated the $42.4 million school budget 3,024 to 922.

The budget figure was approved by the Saco City Council in June, and is about $500,000 less than the amount approved by the school board.

Voters elected Christina Shea to represent Ward 1 on the Saco School Committee. Shea bested candidate David Precourt 313 to 223 to fill the vacancy created following the December resignation of school board member Garrett Abrahamson.

In Ward 3, Jeffrey Richard was unopposed in his bid to fill a school board vacancy created by the resignation of Emily Walters in the spring.

Both terms expire Dec. 6 , 2021.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: