BIDDEFORD — Biddeford Community Gardens is looking for a little help from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, in planting a new Victory Garden.

And yes, gardeners know that now is the right time to plant for a fall crop.

The Williams Court plot is a new community garden space that will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to everyone in the neighborhood.

Organizers like Holly Culloton say help is needed to get the garden started and to keep it going.

“Everyone is welcome to participate,” said Culloton. “We ask that everyone who wishes to join us on Saturday please wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Anyone who has questions or would like to get involved in future projects is asked to contact [email protected], or check Biddeford Community Gardens Facebook page.

