LEESBURG, Fla. – Herbert P. Miller passed away July 19, 2020, surrounded by his children and their spouses. Herbert was born on January 24, 1934 to Charles T. and Marion B. Miller, the youngest of five brothers and two sisters whom he is predeceased by. Much of his childhood was spent in the area of Sawyer Street in South Portland. Herbert graduated from South Portland High School in 1952 and almost immediately joined the National Guard. He went on active duty in in 1955, just after marrying. Herbert met his wife, Lorraine Lunt, at a dance and they were married on January 1, 1954. Herbert and his wife were married for 64 years before her passing in 2018.

In 1957, after his enlistment was up, he joined the Portland Fire Department. He rose through the ranks to retire from there as a captain in 1977. He then went back on active duty in the Army until his retirement in 1994. Throughout his life he worked many other side jobs ranging from painter/carpenter to an instructor in fire science at SMVTC.

Herbert and his wife Lorraine had four children, Cynthia Jean, Sheila Joe, Shellie Sue and Bruce Philip. They were sadly predeceased by their daughter, Sheila, in 2008. They are survived by 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, whose names for him ran from Grampa to Pa Coke. After retirement, Herbert and Lorraine first wintered in Leesburg, and finally moved there permanently in 2009.

He was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish, preferring the peace of a country road to the bustle of the city. He believed in helping family and those in need and always put others needs before his own. He touched many lives in a positive manner and mentored many people through example and guidance.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Hunt and her husband Harry, Shellie Hanrahan and her husband, Steve, and his son, Bruce and his wife Annie.

No services will be held except for a small graveside at his internment in Maine.

