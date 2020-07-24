LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams dominated inside and the Boston Celtics showed some rust Friday in their opening scrimmage before the restart of the NBA season.

Adams scored 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead the Thunder to a 98-84 win.

Boston’s starters struggled immensely in the first half. Jayson Tatum finished 1 for 6 and never looked comfortable. Only Jaylen Brown (3 for 6) and Daniel Theis (4 for 5) among the starters seemed to have range on their jumpers.

Oklahoma City led 47-42 at halftime, and the Celtics fell behind further in the second half with their reserves in the game. Backup center Enes Kanter led Boston with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford missed the scrimmage because of an illness – an occurrence that Coach Brad Stevens admitted puts everyone on edge inside the bubble.

“They don’t think it’s anything big,” Stevens said. “Obviously, antennas go up right now and around here whenever you have that; we just decided to keep him back. Sounds like he’s doing better and that was it.”

Stomach issues are not one of the primary early warning signs of COVID-19, but some patients have reported nausea as one of the symptoms. The NBA is operating with an overabundance of caution within its Disney World bubble, and the Celtics are no exception.

Langford has earned praise from teammates and coaches during practices inside the bubble. Robert Williams singled out Langford and Carsen Edwards as two players who impressed him since the team arrived in Orlando.

“Just more aggressiveness, more realizing what they’re capable of,” Williams said. “And just leaning on each other, being able to take criticism, all-around game. I’m proud of those guys. I feel like they’ve grown up a lot as far as being on the court.””

When Langford returns, he could have an important role. He was getting more playing time as the season progressed and proved himself on the defensive end, but they might need more if they’re still playing when Gordon Hayward leaves the bubble – likely in September – for the birth of a child.

Langford told reporters his mindset is the same as before the season was suspended: Be ready to play at any time.

“I’m just going to keep the same mindset as I had,” Langford said. “I felt like I had the right mindset during the season just staying ready, never knowing when my name was going to be called, but when it is called, be ready and make the most of it. So I’m just going to go into that and play my hardest when I get out there just like I did. Just do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

