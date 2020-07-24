Cleon W. Mains 1939 – 2020 GEORGETOWN – Cleon W. Mains, 81, of Georgetown, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home with his beloved niece, Daisy Murray, by his side. He was born in Bath on July 8, 1939 to Eva Mains and lived his entire life on Georgetown Island. Cleon worked as a fisherman before going to work at “The Yard”. For 28 years, his Bath Iron Works and LOCAL S6 brothers and sisters knew him as Swampy. Cleon was an avid outdoorsman. He spent as much time as possible hunting and fishing. Raccoon hunting being his favorite activity. Cleon was always good for a laugh, and was quicker than most with a comeback or humorous wisdom. He was just as quick to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He is predeceased by his mother; Eva Mains-Bean; brothers, William Murray and George Kakalis II, a sister, Louisa Bean; his wife of 45 years, Lorraine Guptill-Mains; his partner of four years, Carol Huntley-Murray; and his great-grandmother; Daisy Gordon-Mains who was instrumental in his upbringing. Surviving are brothers, Dean (and Lynn) Murray Sr., James (and Trena) Bean, a sister, Pamela Kakalis, all of Georgetown, a sister-in-law, Jodi Kakalis of Durham; five stepchildren, Lawrence Mullins of Georgetown, Ronald Mullins of Brunswick, Dorothy Hall of New Hampshire, Dawn (and Donald) Lader of Bath, and David Mullins of Georgetown; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, including grandson Mathew Mullins, and partner Lindsey Paiement, and great-grandson Damien Mullins all of Georgetown; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins; and life long friends. A graveside service will be held at the Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown on Sunday, August 2 at 11 a.m., followed by BBQ celebration of his life at his home on Five Islands Road in Georgetown. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com

