ROAD RACING

Organizers of the Mount Desert Island Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay have announced the cancellation of this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 18. Last year’s event had just over 600 finishers apiece in the marathon and half marathon, along with 48 relay teams.

Runners who had already registered can defer their entry to a future year or donate their entry fee.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and three others have been added.

F1 says the Eifel Grand Prix will be held at the iconic Nurburgring track in Germany on Oct. 11. That will be followed by the Portuguese Grand Prix two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on Nov. 1.

The U.S. Grand Prix was scheduled for late October. Brazil and Mexico were then to host races in November.

Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date. Promoter Francois Dumontier said the race was tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 9-11 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau, but the turning point came when local public health authorities informed promoters and Formula One that no fans would be allowed entry.

TRUCKS: Austin Hill dominated a long green-flag run all the way to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway to win the opening race of a NASCAR Truck Series doubleheader.

Brett Moffitt won the opening stage before finishing second, nearly three seconds behind the winner. Grant Enfinger was third, reigning series champ Matt Crafton came across fourth and Derek Kraus finished fifth.

Kraus was skipping his high school graduation in Wisconsin to run this weekend.

Another Truck race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

HOCKEY

NHL: Veteran defenseman Brent Seabrook won’t play for the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs because he doesn’t feeling well enough following three surgeries.

Seabrook, 35, underwent two hip surgeries and right shoulder surgery in a five-week span earlier this year. He was originally scheduled to miss five to six months but hoped to be ready for the resumption of the season.

SOCCER

FRANCE: A tearful Kylian Mbappe limped off with an apparent ankle injury as Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 1-0 to win the French Cup.

The injury to Mbappe, who returned to the sideline on crutches, took the gloss off a record-extending 13th Cup success and raised concerns ahead of PSG’s Champions League quarterfinal in August against Atalanta.

Neymar scored from close range in the 14th minute after goalkeeper Jessy Moulin saved a shot by Mbappe.

ENGLAND: The new Premier League will begin on Sept. 12 and finish on May 23, only 19 days before the start of the rescheduled European Championship.

• The pandemic will make it “very difficult” for Premier League matches to be staged with full crowds for at least another year and capacities face being capped at 25% when stadiums eventually re-open, a leading government adviser told The Associated Press.

BASEBALL

SOUTH KOREA: Fans will be allowed at games beginning Sunday as health authorities outlined a phased process to bring back spectators amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

