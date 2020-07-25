I am so grateful that I have a mute button on my TV remote! Every time an ad for either Sen. Susan Collins or her opponent, Speaker Sara Gideon, comes on, I can quickly silence the rhetoric. The attack ads that both of them are using are offensive and frustrating.

I suspect since the primary, some of the ads actually may be appropriate ones touting why either Collins or Gideon would be best for Maine, not just tearing down the candidate’s opponent. However, since I don’t listen to them anymore, I don’t know for sure.

Politics is a dirty game, and they’re both getting covered with mud. Disappointing.

Georgia Sauvageau

Naples

