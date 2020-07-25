BASKETBALL

The New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Tom Thibodeau their coach, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

No contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.

ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.

Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago and is a former Knicks assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.

New Knicks President Leon Rose conducted a long search before settling on Thibodeau. Mike Miller finished the season as interim coach after David Fizdale was fired 22 games into last season.

BASEBALL

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Luis Urias has been cleared to return to baseball activity after testing positive for coronavirus before the start of Major League Baseball’s preseason summer camp.

The Brewers are sending Urias to their secondary facility in Appleton, Wisconsin. The Brewers have said Urias remained asymptomatic while going through the MLB protocols on returning to action.

• Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball on Saturday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

MLB said Barrera, a 25-year-old who made his major league debut last September, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone or DHCMT, the chemical compound used in a drug that fueled Olympic athletes in the former East Germany decades ago.

HOCKEY

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton missed a second straight practice, and his status remains unclear as the team prepares for the return to play in the coming week.

The team said on its website Wednesday that Hamilton left that day’s practice early in “some visible discomfort” and he didn’t practice Thursday. At the time, Coach Rod Brind’Amour offered no specifics. The league has prohibited teams from disclosing whether a player is injured or ill, though he noted the team is “hoping that this isn’t something that’s long-term.”

Brind’Amour offered no additional details after Saturday’s workout at the end of the team’s roughly two-week training camp at PNC Arena before leaving Sunday for Toronto.

• Corey Crawford has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the team a boost in its preparation for its qualifying series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The veteran goaltender skated and faced shots from teammates. The Blackhawks travel to Edmonton on Sunday, and Game 1 of their best-of-five series against the Oilers is Aug. 1.

Crawford had been absent since the Blackhawks started training camp in the NHL’s return after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Jeremy Colliton stuck closely to the league’s approved language for discussing missing players while Crawford was out, declaring his top goaltender was “unfit to play.”

SOCCER

QATAR LEAGUE: Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40-year-old Xavi, now the coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd, said Saturday that he was tested according to the Qatar league protocol and that the latest test showed he had contracted COVID-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling OK, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work,” Xavi said on Instagram.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous