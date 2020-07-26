BOWDOINHAM — The Maine Marine Patrol has recovered the body of John Charles Holmes, 70, of Georgetown, who went missing Saturday afternoon during a swim in the Kennebec River in Bowdoinham.

Marine Patrol Officer Clint Thompson confirmed Sunday morning that Holmes’ body had been found, but details as to when, where and how he was found weren’t immediately available.

Holmes was swimming Saturday afternoon with a friend just south of Swan Island, where they had anchored an 18-foot boat, Thompson said. Holmes started to struggle and shouted for help. The friend swam to the boat and tried to bring the boat to help him, “and he went under,” Thompson said.

The friend called for help around 3:30 p.m. Thompson said the Maine Marine Patrol and Maine Warden Service searched by boat and the Maine Forest Service searched from a helicopter.

Divers with Maine State Police and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife also assisted in the search, but there was little to no visibility in the river due to a strong current, Thompson said.

The search ended for the night at around 9 p.m. Saturday and resumed around 6 a.m. Sunday.

