WISCONSIN – Fred E. Aiken, a former resident of Maine, was born to eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at age 73. Beloved husband of Rosanna (nee Burnham) for 47 years. Loving dad of Chris (Pam) Aiken and Melissa (Joe) Zdanowicz. Proud grandpa of Mary Ann, Abigail, June and Luke. Dear brother of Paul (Judy) Aiken.

Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Services were held at the Heritage Funeral Home, 9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, Wis., 53154; http://www.heritagefuneral.com (414-761-2750).

If desired, memorials to

H.O.P.E. Animal Shelter (hopesafehouse.org)

appreciated

