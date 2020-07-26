CUMBERLAND – Thomas Harvey Clark, 82 of Cumberland, Maine, and Sebastian, Fla., passed away on June 23, 2020, with his wife Louise holding his hand.

Tom was born on March 13, 1938 in Portland, Maine, to Frances S. and Harvey A. Clark. Tom attended Portland schools and graduated from Kent’s Hill School and Nichols College. He worked as a lumber representative and retired from Rex Lumber when he and Louise bought a home in Florida where they were very happy wintering until his death.

Tom will be remembered for his love of Maine where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Tom loved people and perhaps his happiest moments were spent talking politics with anyone who would listen. He was a Mason, Shriner, and a member of the UCC in Sebastian. He also was a 20-year veteran of the Army National Guard.

Tom was preceded in death by his mom and dad and his sister, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Louise; stepdaughter, Roxanne and husband John Delaney; stepson, Brian and wife Nikki Johnson; stepdaughter, Jill and husband Nick Poulos; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah and husband Richard Thompson and nephews, David and Mike.

Tom could walk with kings and keep his virtue and walk with crowds and keep the common touch. He will be sorely missed.

Donations if desired may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.

