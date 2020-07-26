CALAIS – Wilmagene Clark, 98, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Calais. Wilmagene was born in Fort Kent on June 18, 1922, daughter of Scott and Bernice (Vance) Ramsay.

After graduating from Fort Kent High School, class of 1939, Wilmagene attended Madawaska Training School for a year until going to New England Baptist Hospital College where she graduated as a Registered Nurse, class of 1943. On Nov. 3, 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Clark, in Leavenworth, Kan. where Bob was stationed. Wilmagene worked as a RN for Christ Hospital in Topeka, Kan. until they relocated back to Caribou where she worked in the local hospital.

While her husband went to college, they lived in Orono where she started raising their first child, Carol Ann, and eventually settled in Calais where the welcomed their second child, Sherry. Wilmagene was a devoted member of the First Congregational Church in Calais where she was active in the Women’s Group and helped with the church’s memorial fund. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, spending time at their camp in Robbinston, reading and playing bridge.

In addition to her parents, Wilmagene was predeceased by her beloved husband Bob; her sister, Joyce Carter and husband John, and a brother, David Ramsay and wife Flora.

Surviving are her two children, Carol Ann Smythe of Standish, and Sherry Pierce and husband Richard of Oakland; four grandchildren, Shannon Gorman and husband Christopher of Windham, Derek Smythe and wife Janelle McCoy of Eugene, Ore., Nathan Pierce and wife Jody of Hallowell, and Benjamin Pierce and wife Julia of Camden; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kayla and Dylan Gorman, Alexander, Ramsay, Angus and Boone Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers and friends who helped keep Gene in her home the last few months according to her wishes.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, August 9 in Calais Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilmagene’s memory may be made to either the

Robbinston Historical Society

P.O. Box 144

Robbinston, ME 04671

or the

Calais Fire Dept.

P.O. Box 413

Calais, ME 04619

