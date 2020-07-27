AUGUSTA – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a series of free immunization clinics starting this week to help parents ensure that their children are up-to-date on required vaccinations.

“COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways, including presenting new challenges in getting to wellness and preventive care visits,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC. “It’s always best for children to see their trusted pediatricians. But if that’s not possible, these clinics will help protect them from preventable childhood diseases.”

The by-appointment clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Public Health Nursing offices at 151 Jetport Blvd. in South Portland on Monday, July 27, Wednesday, July 29, and Aug. 3, Aug. 5, Aug. 10, Aug. 12, Aug. 17, Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Aug. 31.

Families are encouraged to first reach out to their primary care provider to arrange for immunizations. If families don’t have a primary care provider or if their provider is not able to meet their needs for immunizations, parents should get a copy of each child’s immunization record to bring to the clinic.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (207) 287-6730 or (207) 287-4112.