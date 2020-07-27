PORTLAND — Angela Calvo has been promoted to division chief of emergency medical services and training at the Portland Fire Department last week, making her the first female in the department’s 252-year history to achieve a chief rank. She has served in that role as an interim chief since last September.

“I am extremely proud of Angela’s accomplishments in her career and she is a valuable addition to our leadership team. She has earned the respect of her peers through dedication, hard work, education, and commitment to our overall success and mission. I’m proud of how well she led us during her interim role, and thankful she has agreed to assume the duties in a full-time capacity,” said Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau.

As the division chief, Calvo will be responsible for all aspects of the Department’s Emergency Medical Services, which makes up approximately 75% of all emergency responses.

Calvo joined the Portland Fire Department in 2000 and was promoted to the rank of fire lieutenant in 2016.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: