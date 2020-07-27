Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to meetings via Zoom.
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Wed. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 8/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/3 6 p.m. Appeals Board
Tues. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 8/5 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 8/4 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Wed. 8/5 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 8/3 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Tues. 8/4 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 7/30 7 p.m. School Committee
Tues. 8/4 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Committee
Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee
Wed. 8/5 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Thur. 8/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Run & Eat: Taj is all about takeout
-
Business
Republicans seek to cut unemployment payments in virus relief plan
-
Boston Bruins
NHL notebook: Pastrnak travels with Bruins, expected to practice Monday
-
New England
Boston’s Black soldiers monument faces scrutiny amid racial reckoning
-
News
Wilton police looking for Massachusetts man wanted for murder