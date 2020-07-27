Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to meetings via Zoom.

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Wed. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/6 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/3 6 p.m. Appeals Board

Tues. 8/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 8/5 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 8/4 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Wed. 8/5 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 8/3 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing

Tues. 8/4 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing

Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 7/30 7 p.m. School Committee

Tues. 8/4 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Committee

Tues. 8/4 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee

Wed. 8/5 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Thur. 8/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

