KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals announced the addition of Mahomes, the star quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title last season, on Tuesday. Mahomes was once a baseball prospect and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in the community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes’ decision to focus on football certainly worked out for him, but his baseball ties run deep. His father Pat pitched in more than 300 big league games, mostly as a reliever.

“He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball,” said John Sherman, principal owner of the Royals. “We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson, an offensive lineman and the lone unsigned member of the Titans’ six-man draft class, has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. That means Wilson, the No. 29 draft pick overall out of Georgia, either tested positive or came in close contact with someone who did.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh signed running back Wendell Smallwood to a one-year deal, giving the backfield a bit of experienced depth heading into training camp. Smallwood joins a group that includes James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels and rookie Anthony McFarland.

The 26-year-old Smallwood played for Philadelphia for 2016-18 after being taken in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia. His rookie season included running for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers. His rushing total in that game remains a career high.

Smallwood spent 2019 in Washington, running for 81 yards as a reserve. An able pass catcher, he gives Pittsburgh more versatility out of the backfield.

The Steelers are in the midst of a possible transition at running back. Conner is entering the final year of his contract. Snell showed promise as a rookie. Samuels is considered more of an H-back and McFarland figures to be a bit of a project after serving as a role player at Maryland.

