PORTLAND/ BANGOR – Barbara E. (Robertson) O’Connor, 87, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Bangor, August 28, 1932 the daughter of Calvin T. and Louine E. (Atwood) Robertson.

Barbara grew up in Brewer, graduated from Higgins Classical Institute. She had the opportunity to live in the Phillipines for 2 ½ years in the late 1960’s, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Barbara lived in several states and moved back to Maine in 1973, living in Brewer, Bangor and finally settling in to her favorite area of Portland. She especially enjoyed the Old Port area. Barbara worked for and retired from the South Portland Marriott, Sable Oaks. She was the PBX operator for 20 + years, earning an award for her many years of service. Barbara enjoyed doing word search puzzles, was a Patriots fan and watching certain tv shows. Barbara loved going to Sing’s Restaurant and spending time with her friends. She loved to go with Robin on car rides, doing day trips, shopping, out to eat and listening to various types of music from Frank Sinatra to Aerosmith.

Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother and will be truly missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gosnell Hospice House for their kindness.

Surviving are three daughters, Robin O’Connor of Portland who has a very special bond with her, mom was her best friend, Cheryl Palmer and husband, Ritchie of Bangor, Mary Catherine O’Connor of Bristow, Va.; grandchildren, Eric Palmer and fiancé, Amanda of Rochester, N.H., Stephanie Rittershaus and husband, Jack of Arundel, Samantha O’Connor of Westbrook, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Marlene Hughes, brothers, Arthur and Charles Robertson.

Private services and burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Gifts in her memory may be made to a charity

of your choice.

Guest Book