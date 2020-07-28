Visit the city of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Thur.  7/30  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Task Force  Zoom

Mon.  8/3  11:30 a.m.  Land Bank Commission  Zoom

Mon.  8/3  5:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom

Tues.  8/4  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  8/5  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  8/5  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  8/5  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles