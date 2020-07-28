Visit the city of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Thur. 7/30 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force Zoom
Mon. 8/3 11:30 a.m. Land Bank Commission Zoom
Mon. 8/3 5:30 p.m. City Council Zoom
Tues. 8/4 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 8/5 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 8/5 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 8/5 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Portland Meetings: July 29-Aug. 5
