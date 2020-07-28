Fiona Howell & Chris Gray from Cróga

8 p.m. July 29. Blue Facebook page.

Head to Blue’s Facebook page on Wednesday for the Irish Night streaming performance from two members of Cróga. You’ll hear New Hampshire’s Fiona Howell on vocals, Irish flute and whistle, and Chris Gray from Mount Desert Island on Uilleann pipes, low whistle and bodhrán (Irish drum). The pair will play traditional and original tunes.

