CASCO — Voters approved all 18 questions on the town meeting referendum ballot Tuesday night.
The $4,088,174 town budget is a 2.7% increase from last year’s $3.98 million budget. There is no information available on how the budget increase will affect the tax rate. The current tax rate is $15.40 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home in Casco pays $3,850 in property taxes.
The Selectboard voted to send the annual Town Meeting to a referendum election last month. The meeting was originally postponed to July 15, but then sent to a secret ballot over concerns of COVID-19.
