LISBON — A Lewiston man was seriously injured in a crash that closed Route 196 for more than an hour Tuesday night, according to Lisbon police.

Tristen Crow, 21, of Lewiston was traveling east on Route 196 and was slowing to turn at 72 Lisbon St., when the pickup he was driving was hit from behind by a Ford Explorer driven by Monica Field, 22, of Lewiston. Field was traveling east behind the pickup and failed to stop, according to Lt. Ryan McGee.

The owner of the pickup, 33-year-old

Andrew Cude, 33, of Lewiston, a passenger in the truck, suffered serious injuries according to Lisbon police. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The hospital did not provide an update on Cude’s condition Wednesday morning and Lisbon police said they had no information.

Crow was also taken to Central Maine Medical Center for minor injuries. Field, the driver of the Ford Explorer, was not injured.

“Several witnesses stopped to assist at the accident scene before first responders arrived,” said McGee.

The crash is still under investigation. McGee said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The pickup truck is owned by Cude.

