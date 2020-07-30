SACO — The Maine State Chamber of Commerce was at the Saco Transportation Center on Friday, July 24 as part of the Maine State Chamber’s “This is ME Counting on YOU” public awareness campaign that encourages Mainers and visitors to the state to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Maine State Chamber President and CEO Dana Connors and Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit’s Craig Pendleton were on hand to talk about how following recommended health and safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, will help keep people safe, and ensure Maine’s economy reopens and recovers safely and successfully.

“Maine businesses and organizations like BSOOB Transit take very seriously their role in keeping their employees and patrons safe and preventing the spread or a resurgence of COVID-19,” Connors said. “We hope ‘This is ME Counting on YOU’ serves as a reminder that every one of us also has an important role to play in defeating COVID-19. We are all in this together and are counting on each other to act safely and responsibly. That is the best way we can support one another, our communities, and Maine businesses and employers so our economy can get back on track.”

“As an organization that interfaces with the public every day, we are committed to making sure our transportation centers, buses and trolleys are safe for our riders and employees,” said Pendleton, who is the director of External Affairs at Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit. “We have implemented many more safety measures due to the challenges COVID-19 has presented. We appreciate the support of the Maine State Chamber’s ‘This is ME Counting on YOU’ campaign to help us keep our area residents and visitors safe by providing important reminders of responsible health practices in our public spaces.”

“This ME Counting on YOU” provides free resources on its website, www.MeCountingOnYou.org, including floor stickers and printable posters for businesses and organizations to place in their establishments and work places reminding people to practice social distancing, wear masks, and more. The campaign’s PSA is airing on Maine Public and cable television stations across Maine. The initiative is also on Facebook with the hashtag #MECountingOnYou.

The Maine State Chamber is working with its members, local and regional chambers of commerce, and other organizations throughout Maine to spread the “This is ME Counting on YOU” message.

For more information about “This ME Counting on YOU” please visit www.MeCountingOnYou.org. For more information about BSOOB Transit please visit www.BSOOBTransit.org.

