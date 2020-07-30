BIDDEFORD — Doris M. Couture, 91, of Biddeford, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Evergreen Manor in Saco, where she resided for the last three years of her life.

She was born in Biddeford on Dec. 11, 1928, a daughter of Henry and Florida (Poulin) Cantara. She received her education from St. Joseph’s and the Biddeford school system.

Doris went to work at an early age to help support her family. She was employed by Bates Manufacturing for 10 years and later retired in 1993 from Westpoint Pepperell after 32 years of service.

Doris enjoyed singing. She sang throughout her life from singing with her friends at the Old Orchard Beach Pier, to karaoke at the Crazy Clam to 25 years in St. Joseph’s Church Choir. Her favorite songs were “You Light Up My Life,” “You Needed Me” and “The Last Dance With You.”

She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning, always giving her treats away to family and friends. She also liked going to bingo. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.

Mrs. Couture was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings, Theodore, Raymond, Conrad and Robert Cantara and Germaine Pepin, Irene Cantara, Jeannette Bourque and Therese Cote.

She is survived by: her husband of 57 years, Adrien J. Couture; her daughter, Rachel Smith and her husband Charles; two grandchildren, Spencer and Stefani; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be private at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Doris’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

