NEW HIRES

Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced the addition of several new health care providers at its facilities:

Amy Bates, FNP, joined Northern Light Mercy Primary Care in Yarmouth as a family nurse practitioner. Bates previously served as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital in several units, including the medical surgical unit, progressive care unit, birthing, emergency department and vascular interventional radiology department.

Javier Cremer, DO, has joined Northern Light Mercy Ear, Nose and Throat Care as an otolaryngology head and neck surgeon. Cremer practiced as an otolaryngologist at Midwest Medical Specialist in Kansas City, Missouri, treating a wide range of ENT disorders in both pediatric and adult patients.

Michael R. Epstein, MD, the only Maine-based pediatric fellowship-trained electrophysiologist, has joined Mercy Hospital’s Dr. Harry E. Davis Pediatrics in Portland. Epstein, who has additional practice locations at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Northern Light Pediatric Specialty Care in Waterville, will provide a full range of electrophysiology services.

Christina Lee, FNP-BC, has joined the Northern Light Mercy Pain Management team as a family nurse practitioner. Lee was employed at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens, Ohio, where she worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department. Lee has over a decade of experience in acute injury care and pain management, and has worked in community-based hospitals to level one trauma centers.

Mary C. Sanders, FNP-C, BC-ADM, CDCES, has joined Northern Light Mercy Endocrinology and Diabetes Care as a nationally certified family nurse practitioner. Sanders was a nurse practitioner for the Chronic Disease Management Clinic at Evans Army Community Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kathy Corey was elected as the next chair of the Northern Light Health board of directors and Stephen Rich as vice chair at the board’s annual meeting on June 10.

Corey, owner and vice president of merchandising and human resources for Day’s Jewelers, has a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Maine. She previously served on the Northern Light Inland Hospital board of trustees as chair and was a regional representative to the Northern Light Health board finance committee.

Corey is a trustee and past board chair of the Kennebec Community College Foundation and has been very active in several community-related committees and causes.

Rich retired as president and CEO of Bangor-based WBRC Architects/Engineers in 2013. During his 30-year tenure at WBRC, he also served as chief operating officer, firm principal, project manager, and project architect. He was first elected to the board in 2012 and is currently serving his third 3-year term. He has held several leadership positions on the board, including as chair of the governance and finance committees.

The board also welcomed three new directors including Marcia Conrad-Miller, vice president, Sector Lead Health & Life Sciences New England at CGI; Kevin Raye, a realtor and licensed associate broker for Due East Real Estate in Eastport, co-owner of Raye’s Mustard Mill, and a former state senator and senate president; Steve St. Pierre, a vice president/business banker at KeyBank, North America.

