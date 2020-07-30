SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary “Patty” Caselden, 78, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visiting hours celebrating Patty’s life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

Due to state mandated limitations, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

To view Patty’s memorial page or complete obituary, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous