Patten Free Library is inviting submissions beginning Aug. 1 for its annual teen writing contest. The contest is open to students in grades 7-12 living in the library’s service area or who attend Regional School Unit 1 schools, Chop Point School, Hyde School or Chewonki Middle School.

Participants may submit up to two pieces of original work in the categories of short fiction and memoir.

The Teen Library Council came up with the idea for the contest eight years ago, according to Patten Outreach and Instruction Librarian Roberta Jordan.

“We are really pleased by the steady increase in participation and in the quality of the entries,” Jordan in a news release. “It’s such a great opportunity for local students to gain recognition for their talents because the competition is only open to local students.”

First and second prizes will be named in two short fiction and memoir for two age groups: Grades 7-9 and grades 10-12.

First prize winners will earn a $100 gift certificate, and second prizes winners will win $50 gift certificates. Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 4; all entries will be judged by a panel of library staff, trustees, local educators and Teen Library Council members.

Winners will be announced in January 2021. There will be a recognition ceremony during which winners read from their entries.

Full submission guidelines can be obtained through the library website or by contacting Jordan at (207) 443-5141, ext. 25, or [email protected]

