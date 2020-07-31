NEW YORK — The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy. This will provide clarity for any team that might want to sign Brown, who now know just how long the receiver will be suspended.

Brown remains unsigned after playing in just one game for the New England Patriots last season. He was released on Sept. 20, one day after Sports Illustrated reported Brown sent intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct. Britney Taylor, one of Brown’s former trainers, also filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the wide receiver sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018. The NFL began investigating Brown under its personal conduct policy shortly after.

Brown can now be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.

As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counseling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will “likely result in more significant discipline.”

Earlierthis week, Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh said, a day after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed interest in adding Brown, that the decision was largely out of his hands with the NFL investigation ongoing.

“Decisions will be made based on whatever they’re made, and I don’t think he’s really available to even sign right now, so it’s not really a conversation that you have until he’s available to sign,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “Maybe I’m wrong about that. That’s something that I’ll have to ask (General Manager) Eric (DeCosta) about, where that stands with the league and the player, but that’s where we stand on it, at least from my perspective.”

