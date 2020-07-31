Senior picnic at Dundee

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department invites town seniors to a picnic at Dundee Park on Aug. 12. There are two meal choices: BBQ pulled pork sandwiches with cornbread and coleslaw or grilled chicken tenders with pasta and potato salads. You can either enjoy your meal at the park or you can get your meal curbside to go. The cost is $10 per person. If you need a ride to the park, the cost is $13. Park admission is included in the price. If you’d like to attend, give Windham Parks & Recreation a call at 892-1905 by Thursday, Aug. 6.

Sidekicks Training

The Be the Influence Coalition: A Windham Raymond Collaborative will host a Sidekicks Training in August. You’ll learn how to develop communication techniques that will help you have conversations with friends and peers about some tough topics such as vaping and substance abuse. The training takes place in August. To learn more about it, contact [email protected]

Paddling Camp

If you have a child in the third to fifth grade who loves the water, Windham Parks & Recreation is offering Paddling Camp that might be right up their alley. This is an annual favorite among young people who learn water safety skills while playing games and exploring area lakes and waterways in a kayak. The instructors are from the Sebago Trails Paddling Company and neighboring recreation departments, so you know your child is in good hands. The camp runs from Aug. 17-21. Drop-off and pickup are at Sebago Trails Paddling Company on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond. The cost is $225 per child. For more information, call Windham Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

Remember your friends

Aug. 2 is National Friendship Day. Why not take the opportunity to reach out to a friend you haven’t seen or spoken with in a while? Maybe you can arrange for a social distance lunch or a Zoom call or invite a friend for an al fresco dinner. With coronavirus keeping us away from each other, this is a perfect day to get in touch and come together with someone who is special to you in some way.

